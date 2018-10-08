हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan features on the list of Fortune India's Most Powerful Women in business

New Delhi: Popular interior designer and co-owner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Gauri Khan has featured on the list of Fortune India’s 50 Most Powerful Women in business this year.

Gauri, who has designed many celebrity homes and a popular restaurant has two reasons to celebrate today; one is being a part of this prestigious list and the other is her birthday today.

The star wife took to Instagram and posted, “Thank you @fortune.india... in the top 50 Most Powerful Women in business in India.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you @fortune.india... in the top 50 Most Powerful Women in business in India.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

She also shared a picture with SRK and Abram writing, “With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school!

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

This list features some really powerful women who have achieved great heights in their respective fields, Gauri Khan being one of them recognized for Gauri Khan Designs.

Gauri Khan Designs is a multi-brand store and has international brands such as Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren, who have collaborated with the store to bring their products [home accent] to India. The store also has Gauri ’s signature designs as well, to cater to clients and their needs, which vary from modern to eclectic to classic.

