AbRam Khan

Earlier, we saw Suhana accompany daddy cool to the high octane IPL matches.

Gauri Khan shares yet another adorable pic of Suhana and AbRam chilling together

New Delhi: Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan are currently chilling in France with family. Their holiday pictures have already gone viral on the internet making fans happier. Gauri, who is an ace interior designer, also is an avid social media user. 

She recently took to Twitter and shared yet another gorgeous picture of Suhana and AbRam Khan chilling together during their holiday. They can be seen relaxing on a couch with other cousins, probably. 

Check out the post here: 

Both SRK and Gauri have been on a photo-sharing spree for a past few days. Earlier, mommy Gauri had shared some adorable pictures on social media where she can be seen posing with daughter Suhana Khan. Gauri's caption revealed that the fab mom and daughter duo attended the final year bash of Ardingly college, the United Kingdom where Suhana studies.

Soon after Gauri shared the pictures on her social media handles, SRK got all philosophical and wrote: “Was reading and came across this line....’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies...sach hi hai!!”

Earlier, we saw Suhana accompany daddy cool to the high octane IPL matches and the pictures of which sent the internet into a tizzy!

This year is a season of star kids making their debut in Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter to Ananya Panday, all will be seen making that first impression on the audiences.
 

