Gauri Khan's latest post on hubby Shah Rukh and son AbRam Khan will warm the cockles of your heart—See inside

If this does not bring a smile to your face, we don't know what will!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a family man and that we all know! The dimpled actor sneaks out time from his busy schedule as and when he can to just cuddle up to his close ones. We have seen on multiple occasion how he loves to shares pictures of his adorable fam on social media. And this time wifey Gauri Khan posted a photo of the actor with little one AbRam and we can't stop looking at it.

More than the picture, it's also Gauri's well-thought of a caption that is melting our hearts right away. She wrote: “Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead”

SRK's younger child AbRam Khan is a born poser as we have seen him wave at the fans from Mannat just like his dad does. He is internet's favourite kid as his pictures go viral in no time sending the fans into a tizzy.

Paps love to catch a glimpse of their favourite star kids and soon their pictures find a way to the internet making fans super excited.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's next project 'Zero'. The film stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead and SRK will be seen playing a dwarf. The trio has previously worked together in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' which released in 2012.

 

