Gender equality a human issue: Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor says gender equality is a human issue. Sonam on Friday retweeted a post by the Senate of Canada. It pointed out how Canada's Senate has stood for making the country's national anthem gender-neutral by deleting the word "sons" and changing it for "us".

Applauding this, the "Neerja" actress tweeted: "Gender Equality is a human issue and we're entitled to have equal rights. Glad to see Canada taking the lead on this."

On the Bollywood front, Sonam currently awaits the release of her film "Pad Man". The film, which delves into menstrual problems and hygiene, is directed by R. Balki.

Slated to release on Friday, "Pad Man" also stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.