हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Genelia DSouza

Genelia nostalgic on Riteish's 40th birthday

Actress Genelia Deshmukh called her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh the world's "best creation" on his 40th birthday on Monday.

Genelia nostalgic on Riteish&#039;s 40th birthday

Mumbai: Actress Genelia Deshmukh called her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh the world's "best creation" on his 40th birthday on Monday.

Reminiscing their memories, Genelia posted an adorable photograph of herself with Riteish on Instagram and wrote: "Dear Forever, I still remember celebrating your birthday on 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' sets... 17 years ago. Time flies and I have had the opportunity to celebrate so many of your birthdays through all these years."

"Your birthday will always be most special to me because it's the day the world got its best creation and that creation is my partner through thick and thin. I love you and I will take every opportunity to remind you of how much I do. Happy Birthday," she added.

The couple, who has featured together in movies like "Masti" and "Tere Naal Love Hogaya", tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan, in November 2014. Their second son Rahyl Deshmukh was born in June 2016.

Genelia and Riteish have also reunited on the big screen after four years for a song "Dhuvun taak" in the latter's latest released Marathi movie "Mauli".

Tags:
Genelia DSouzaRiteish DeshmukhTere Naal Love HogayaRahyl Deshmukh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close