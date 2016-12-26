close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

George Michael's 'Last Christmas': Bollywood pays tribute to British pop star

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 14:41
George Michael&#039;s &#039;Last Christmas&#039;: Bollywood pays tribute to British pop star
Image courtesy- getty images

New Delhi: British pop singer George Michael who rose to fame with musical band 'Wham' during 1980-90s and sold more than 100 albums in his career, died of heart failure on Sunday at his home in Oxfordshire, England.

''It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage," his publicist was quoted as saying.

He attained stardom with his chart-busters - 'Last Christmas', 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go', 'Faith' and 'Careless Whisper' to name a few.

Various B-town celebs took to social media to offer their condolences to the iconic pop star. Here's what they wrote:

Michael was due to release a documentary in 2017 after years of living as a virtual recluse in which he hit the headlines for a series of bizarre incidents linked to drugs.

RIP George Michael and may lord grant his family all the strength at that they need.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 14:41

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.