George Michael's 'Last Christmas': Bollywood pays tribute to British pop star

New Delhi: British pop singer George Michael who rose to fame with musical band 'Wham' during 1980-90s and sold more than 100 albums in his career, died of heart failure on Sunday at his home in Oxfordshire, England.

''It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage," his publicist was quoted as saying.

He attained stardom with his chart-busters - 'Last Christmas', 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go', 'Faith' and 'Careless Whisper' to name a few.

Various B-town celebs took to social media to offer their condolences to the iconic pop star. Here's what they wrote:

Posters of Wham!on my dorm walls,Freedom on an endless loop on a prized yellow Walkman-George Micheal lives forever in our heads.. pic.twitter.com/8zH9ZIe3G0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 26, 2016

The irony of life....#LastChristmas RIP GEORGE MICHAEL....thank you for the music and the memories.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 26, 2016

Waking up with lesser faith today. Leaving behind a legacy and a world lesser talented.. #RIPGeorgeMichael #GoneTooSoon #TimelessLegend — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael. From Faith to finding his Freedom on his LastChristmas. RIP — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael... Your music will stay with us forever... — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 26, 2016

Such incredible songs! Always wanted 2 watch him live in concert. A wish that won't be fulfilled..His songs will live on. #GeorgeMichael RIP pic.twitter.com/AaoUCjR1rg — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 26, 2016

Heartbroken & in tears. Tku for songs that are a part of my core being. May we always listen without prejudice #RIPGeorge #GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/xQxGkFN1LQ — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) December 26, 2016

Michael was due to release a documentary in 2017 after years of living as a virtual recluse in which he hit the headlines for a series of bizarre incidents linked to drugs.

RIP George Michael and may lord grant his family all the strength at that they need.

(With PTI inputs)