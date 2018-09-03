हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler puts on loved-up display with girlfriend Morgan Brown

The couple was spotted together in Malibu where he couldn't keep his eyes off her as they chatted at a star-studded carnival.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Los Angeles: Actor Gerard Butler put on a loved-up display with his girlfriend Morgan Brown amid claims that they are searching for a house in New York together.

They were spotted together on Saturday in Malibu where he couldn't keep his eyes off her as they chatted at a star-studded carnival, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Butler was casually clad in a plaid shirt and camouflage pants, topping off his look with a baseball cap.

He was spotted smiling as he cosied up to Brown.

It was earlier reported that Butler was looking to move in with his on and off girlfriend. They are believed to have been busy eyeing up potential properties in the Chelsea area of New York.

