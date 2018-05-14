Get addicted to better yourself, Mahesh Bhatt tells Alia

Mumbai: Mahesh Bhatt is proud his daughter Alia Bhatt is "flying higher and higher".

"Alia my girl you are flying higher and higher! Get addicted to bettering yourself. Love," Mahesh tweeted on Monday, following the slew of positive responses that the actress is getting for her role in "Raazi".

Alia, daughter of Mahesh and actress Soni Razdan, plays a Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer and becomes a spy to protect her own country.

The film marks the first time that Alia has shared screen space with her mother.

Mahesh feels Alia has inherited her talent from her mother.

According to a source in the know, he told Shiladitya Bora, producer of "Yours Truly" -- which stars Mahesh and Soni -- that Alia has inherited her acting skills from her mother. He also said his wife has delivered a phenomenal performance in "Yours Truly".