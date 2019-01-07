हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Getting back into shape for my next film: Aamir Khan

He was out for a brunch with his daughter Ira Khan.

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan, who keeps altering his looks according to what his films demand, says he is now on a strict diet to get in shape for a project.

Aamir interacted with the media at a Sunday brunch at Mia Cucina here.

Asked about how his usual Sunday brunch, he said: "Earlier, I used to do so many things but now I am on very strict diet for my new film. So, I have started getting back into shape."

Refusing to disclose the name of the film for which he has started training, Aamir said: "I cannot tell you which one it is but it's for my new film."

Aamir's last big screen appearance was in "Thugs Of Hindostan".

 

