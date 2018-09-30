Gippy Grewal announces next directorial venture 'Ardaas 2'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gippy Grewal announces next directorial venture &#039;Ardaas 2&#039;

Mumbai Popular Punjabi singer, actor and filmmaker Gippy Grewal has announced his new directorial venture "Ardaas 2".

Gippy, who is also writing the Punjabi film, on Sunday shared its first look on Twitter and wrote: "Humble Motion Pictures Presents 'Ardaas 2'. Written and directed by Gippy Grewal. Shooting starts soon."

The film is scheduled to release next year.

"Ardaas 2" is the second installment of "Ardaas", which released in 2016. It features Gurpreet Ghuggi, Ammy Virk and Meher Vij among many others.

Gippy has previously also directed Punjabi films like "Zindabad Yaariyan" and "Dare and Lovely". 

