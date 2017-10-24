Girija Devi, classical singer known as 'Thumri queen', dead at 88

Delhi: Girija Devi, 88-year old iconic classical vocalist, fondly called the ‘Thumri queen’ passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday evening following a cardiac arrest.

She was was admitted to the BM Birla Hospital in the morning today after complaining of chest pain.

Devi was bestowed with Padma Shri in 1972, Padma Bhushan in 1989 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

She was also honoured with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1977 and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 2010.

Devi was from the Seniya and Banaras gharanas. Her repertoire included the semi-classical genres kajri, chaiti, and holi and she sang khyal, Indian folk music, and tappa.

Following are some of the tributes that poured in for the singer on social media:

Girija Devi was not only a great classical sinner but a national treasurer . We are poorer with out her — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 24, 2017

With Girija Devi , an era has come to an end . Ab aisay log nahin hongay. Girija ji , mera aap Ko salaam . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 24, 2017

Saddened by the demise of Thumri legend #GirijaDevi. Was always a mesmerising experience to listen to her. उनकी गायिकी सालों तक याद रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/fzbLLdnNDX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) October 24, 2017

Passing away of legend Vidushi Girija Devi has left a void in the Indian classical music may her soul rest in eternal peace our Pranams pic.twitter.com/6EL3SmgMAh — Pankaj Udhas (@Pankajkudhas) October 24, 2017

Saddened by demise of Girija Devi ji. Indian classical music has lost one of its most melodious voices. My thoughts are with her admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2017

Girija Devi ji's music appealed across generations. Her pioneering efforts to popularise Indian classical music will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2017

Saddened to hear that Girija Devi is no more with us.May her soul rest in eternal peace. Her legacy shall continue to live through her music https://t.co/i6miius1Vl — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) October 24, 2017