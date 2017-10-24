Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Girija Devi, classical singer known as 'Thumri queen', dead at 88

Classical singer Girija Devi was from the Seniya and Banaras gharanas.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 23:34 PM IST
Girija Devi, classical singer known as &#039;Thumri queen&#039;, dead at 88
Delhi: Girija Devi, 88-year old iconic classical vocalist, fondly called the ‘Thumri queen’ passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday evening following a cardiac arrest.

She was was admitted to the BM Birla Hospital in the morning today after complaining of chest pain.

Devi was bestowed with Padma Shri in 1972, Padma Bhushan in 1989 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

She was also honoured with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1977 and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 2010.

Devi was from the Seniya and Banaras gharanas. Her repertoire included the semi-classical genres kajrichaiti, and holi and she sang khyal, Indian folk music, and tappa.

Following are some of the tributes that poured in for the singer on social media:

