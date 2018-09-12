हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Girls should be unapologetic about what they want: Janhvi Kapoor

 The 21-year-old actress has some advice for the young girls who wants to achieve their dreams.

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her forthcoming film 'Takhat' has said that girls should be unapologetic about what they want and they should go for their dreams.

Janhvi Kapoor was interacting with media on Wednesday in Mumbai, where Nykaa cosmetics announced her as their brand`s new face. Janhvi Kapoor made her Hindi film debut in Karan Johar`s `Dhadak` at the age of 21.

Asked what message she would like to give to young girls of the country who wants to achieve their dreams, she said: "I think they should do exactly that. Every woman has a different journey and they should be proud of their own journey. They don`t need to follow anyone because no two things can ever be the same."

Asked Janhvi who is the most beautiful girl among Saara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Alanna Pandey, Suhana Khan and Tara Sutaria as all of them are in the same age group of Janhvi, she said: "I think all these girls are really beautiful and they all have their own individuality. They must be having lots of positives which other people might not have so, we should celebrate that."

`Takht` will be an epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne. A period drama which will have an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta and directed by Karan Johar and the film will release in 2020.

