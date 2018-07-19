हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gizele Thakral pics

Gizele Thakral and Monica Dogra's topless photos set the Internet on fire—View pics

Check out the pics right here

Gizele Thakral and Monica Dogra&#039;s topless photos set the Internet on fire—View pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant, Gizele Thakral and popular musician-actress Monica Dogra manage to grab attention time and again with their alluring photos. Gizele has also appeared in films like 'Grand Masti', 'Mastizaade' and 'Kya Kool Hai Hum 3' to name a few.

Monica, on the other hand, was seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8' hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actress didn't win the show but definitely won a lot of hearts while performing tough stunts.

Monica took Instagram by storm in her latest posts.

Check out the pics right here:

Gizele too shared topless photos on the social media app, garnering a lot of attention.

Check out the pics right here:

 

A post shared by G(@gizelethakral) on

 

A post shared by G (@gizelethakral) on

Some time back, Gizele had shared some fresh snaps of her where she is dressed in a sexy white bikini. She captioned a photo writing, "Wish I had wings and I could fly and stopover wherever I wanted to #throwbacktuesday ............ #nomadheart".

Born in 1990 in Sri Ganganagar, Gizele spent her childhood in Rajasthan and started modelling from a very young age. She first hogged the limelight after becoming one of the top five finalists in Gladrags Mega Model Hunt.

Tags:
Gizele Thakral picsMonica DograGizele photosMonica Dogra photos

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close