Glenn Close to receive Oscar Wilde Award

Veteran star Glenn Close is set to receive the Oscar Wilde Award, the US-Ireland Alliance has announced.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Veteran star Glenn Close is set to receive the Oscar Wilde Award, the US-Ireland Alliance has announced.

Close, 71, will be receive the honour from Melissa McCarthy during the 14th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

McCarthy is a past recipient of the award, being honoured with it in the year 2012.

Close is currently receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal of an aggrieved wife in Bjorn Runge's drama "The Wife". She recently won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture ? Drama for the film.

Previous recipients of the Oscar Wilde Awards include Saoirse Ronan, Ruth Negga, Paul Rudd, James Corden, Michelle Williams, Colin Farrell, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Brendan Gleeson, among others.

The US-Ireland Alliance had announced that "Game of Thrones" star Aiden Gillen will be receiving an honour at the awards.

The 14th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards will be held at director JJ Abrams's Bad Robot in Santa Monica on 21 February 2019. 

