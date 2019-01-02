Gomez's go-to workout class costs $300 an hour

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gomez&#039;s go-to workout class costs $300 an hour

Los Angeles: If you want to focus on your fitness a la singer-actress Selena Gomez, it may cost you around $300 an hour.

The star faced a roller coaster journey with her health last year. After hospitalisations related to lupus and her kidney transplant and treatment to help address issues related to anxiety and depression, the 26-year-old was back home by last month with a focus on "her physical and mental well-being", a source told eonline.com. 

"Selena's back at her house and feeling good," the source said. 

"She has been spending time with her friends and family and just getting back into her normal routine. She's healthy and feeling a lot happier. The time away was good for her to reset and figure out some new ways of dealing with the issues that have been bringing her down."

Among those ways has been Hot Pilates class.

"She loves that the heat truly cleanses her body and she has been feeling much better since going frequently," the source said.

According to another source, the classes take place in 95-degree heated studios with music, where participants use light weights and resistance bands among other workout tools to work up a sweat, sculpt muscles and improve posture. 

The heat detoxifies and releases stress, warms up muscles and helps with flexibility, the source noted. 

As per the insider, Gomez's favourite movements are squats with the resistance band and high-interval jump squats. 

The Los Angeles private sessions are run by the owner for $300 an hour. However, private sessions for new clients are only available with the other instructors at $125 an hour.

