Good cinema is medium for social change: Anupam Kher

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher says "good cinema" is not only about entertainment, but it is also a medium for change.

The actor feels it is important to encourage independent filmmakers. Anupam through his acting school Actor Prepares will sponsor top prizes at this year's KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival.

"Actor Prepares is happy to collaborate with KASHISH for the fifth consecutive year. Good cinema is art, it is entertainment, it is also a medium for social change," Anupam said in a statement to IANS.

He has announced that cash prizes of Rs. 30,000 will go to the Best Narrative Feature Film, Rs. 20,000 to the Best Indian Short Film and Rs 20,000 to the Best Actor In a Leading Role award. The awards will be announced at the closing ceremony of ninth edition of the fest on May 27 at Liberty Carnival Cinemas here.

"It is important that independent filmmakers who work with limited budgets and little resources with the sole focus to make good cinema be encouraged," added the actor, who will soon be seen in an upcoming medical drama titled "New Amsterdam".