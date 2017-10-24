Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 90s swag sets Dance Champions stage on fire—Pics

If the 90s were all about dance and swag then Govinda and Karisma Kapoor remain the undisputed king and queen of the era respectively. The deadly duo not just has a huge filmography to its credit but also some kickass dance numbers too!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 14:23 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram

And guess what? The terrific dancing duo of Govinda and Karisma once again spilled their magic and the stage of Dance Champions was simply lit with their presence.

Both Govinda and Karisma took to their social media handles and shared some pictures from the night. The latkas and jhatkas of 90s bring out the best of times and also who can forget the awesome music which still is being rehashed by many.

Check out some of the pictures here:

Karisma and Govinda have starred in several films together with Hero No.1, Coolie No.1, Raja Babu to name a few. 

