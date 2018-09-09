हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Govinda enjoyed working with Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Govinda said that among the new actors, he enjoyed working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma.

Govinda enjoyed working with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda said that among the new actors, he enjoyed working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma.

The 'Coolie No 1' actor is in the mood to praise his co-star Varun Sharma who will be seen in his upcoming film 'Fryday.' 

"In my latest work I enjoyed working with Varun; he is a well-mannered, talented guy," said Govinda.

"I also enjoyed working with Ranveer (in the film 'Kil Dil') who is very hard working. He is a superstar for a reason, he is a natural actor, very well mannered. I think that enthusiasm takes a talented person to the path of success," Govinda said.

The actor was present along with the cast and crew of the trailer launch of his film 'Fryday' which will be released on October 12.

Varun Sharma, Vijendra Kale, Digangana Suryavanshi, director Abhishek Dogra among others attended the function.

Govinda Ranveer Singh Varun Sharma Vijendra Kale Digangana Suryavanshi

