Govinda shares tips for being a good dancer

Actor Govinda, known for being an energetic dancer, says a good dancer doesnt need too many words to communicate his feelings.

Mumbai: Actor Govinda, known for being an energetic dancer, says a good dancer doesnt need too many words to communicate his feelings.

While shooting for an episode of the show "Dance+4", the celebrity guest spoke about dancing and more, read a statement.

"As an artiste, one should be observant and try to convey the emotions to the audience without being overboard and all over the place. Your intention as a dancer should be clear and reach out to the audience like you have thought," said the "Hero No.1" star.

"A good dancer doesn`t need too many words to communicate his feelings and should feel from within each and every move and words to convey his act," he added.

