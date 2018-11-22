हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elli AvrRam

Grateful to be part of 'Chamma chamma' remake: Elli AvrRam

Elli will be seen dancing to recreated version in the film "Fraud Saiyaan".

Grateful to be part of &#039;Chamma chamma&#039; remake: Elli AvrRam

Mumbai: Actress Elli AvrRam says she is grateful to be a part of the recreation of "Chamma Chamma" and has termed it a "timeless iconic" number.

Elli on Thursday took to Twitter, where she shared a few looks of her from the song, from the 1998 movie "China Gate". The number was originally picturised on actress Urmila Matondkar. 

"Coming soon ... very soon. 'Chamma Chamma' recreation. But first I have to say I'm really grateful to be part of the remake of such a timeless iconic song with stunning and powerful Urmila Matondkar. A big thank you to Tips official, Prakash Jha," she captioned her photograph. 

Elli will be seen dancing to recreated version in the film "Fraud Saiyaan", directed by Manish Bhatt. It has been choreographed by Adil Shaikh, recreated by Tanishq Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, "China Gate" starred Naseeruddin Shah, Danny Denzongpa, Paresh Rawal and late actors Om Puri and Amrish Puri, among many others.

 

Tags:
Elli AvrRamChamma ChammaUrmila MatondkarFraud SaiyaanChina Gate

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close