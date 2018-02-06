Guess co-founder denies Kate Upton's sexual harassment claim

Washington D.C: Guess co-founder Paul Marciano has vehemently dismissed the sexual harassment allegations made against him by Hollywood actress and model Kate Upton.

"Five days ago, Kate Upton tweeted that I abused my position at Guess to`sexually and emotionally harass women. Ms Upton provided no details. Just the hashtag `#MeToo.` She leveled this malicious and false accusation only hours before a gala event at our headquarters in Los Angeles unveiling a new Guess campaign," Page Six quoted Marciano as saying.

He said, "As of today, Ms.Upton still has provided no facts, no details, no dates and no circumstances to back anything she has alleged. Marciano alleged that the actress was "working with others" for some time to defame him.

"The accusation is false. I have never touched Kate Upton. I have never been alone with Kate Upton. I have never acted inappropriately towards her," he clarified.

Upton, in a #MeToo message, last week accused Paul of sexually harassing women in the fashion industry.Taking to both Twitter and Instagram, the 25-year-old wrote, "It`s disappointing that such an iconic women`s brand @Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo."She continued, "He shouldn`t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.

The #MeToo movement sprung up in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which saw the disgraced Hollywood mogul accused of a catalogue of inappropriate behaviour with young actresses.