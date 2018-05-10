Guess who is Ranveer Singh busy talking to on phone at Sonam's reception? Pics

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's big fat Punjabi wedding is the talk if the town. The lavish affair was attended by the biggies of B-Town who blessed the couple and gave shutterbugs a great time clicking them.

The duo had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's Bandstand bungalow Rockdale in Mumbai. The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and who's who of the film industry were seen in attendance.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all dazzled and wished the newly-wed couple.

Social media has been flooded with pictures and videos from the reception night. One of the fan clubs shared Ranveer Singh's pictures on Instagram where he can be seen sitting in the lobby of the hotel while he is busy talking to someone on phone. But what's caught everyone's attention is the fact that the post has been liked by none other than gorgeous Deepika Padukone.

Yes! Well, don't believe us, check the screen grab of the post here:

Hmm... now was he talking to her? Don't really know about that, but this is super cutesy!

Deepika could not attend Sonam's wedding as she is currently in Cannes to attend the film festival. She will be walking the red carpet for the beauty brand she endorses. While Ranveer has a few projects lined-up.