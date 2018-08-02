Gul Panag blessed with a baby boy six months back and here's how she kept it a secret!

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Gul Panag got married to longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari on March 13, 2011. The couple got hitched at a Gurdwara in Chandigarh in a traditional Sikh ceremony.

The actress, who loves to ride bikes and is a fitness freak as well managed to keep her pregnancy and baby news under wraps and how! Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror opened up on how she kept it all away from the media frenzy.

The couple was blessed with a baby boy six months back. They have named him Nihal.

She told Mumbai Mirror, “Rishi and I have always valued our privacy. Becoming parents is a special experience and we decided that we’d like to go through it without the distraction of public attention. Family and close friends knew about Nihal but we refrained from posting anything on the social media. He is almost six months old and it has been a roller coaster ride! I’m charmed by his gurgles and giggles even if it is a bit of a struggle with erratic sleep and feeding schedules. Life and goals are taking shape parallelly, with a little more coordination between Rishi and me to include Nihal.”

She added, “We had a list of names from everyone and everywhere. Nihal means joy, success and victory that comes with the blessings of God. Rishi and I believe that leading principled, good lives leads to true and lasting success so the name resonated with us.”

Congratulations, you guys!