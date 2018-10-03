हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gul Panag

Gul Panag trying to deal with phone addiction

Actress Gul Panag says she is trying to deal with her addiction to phones.

Gul Panag trying to deal with phone addiction

Mumbai: Actress Gul Panag says she is trying to deal with her addiction to phones.

Gul on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of herself with a cell phone in her hand.

"Trying to deal with my phone addiction. The first step is acknowledging that one is addicted. So, are you addicted," she captioned the image. 

On the acting front, she will be seen sharing screen space with actor Neil Nitin Mukesh in "Bypass Road".

NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce the thriller drama. The film will be shot in Alibaug and Lonavala over a span of three months.

