Gully Boy song Aapna Time Aayega to release on this date

New Delhi: Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has v an immense buzz in the audience and critics since the makers released the trailer.

The first song 'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy is all set to release. The trailer showcased glimpses of the song leaving the audience intrigued and waiting for the song.

The recently released trailer of Gully Boy has garnered immense appreciation from all spheres, which revolves around Ranveer's character, who rises from the slums of Mumbai to become a rapper. The film is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers, who shot to fame from the chawls of the city.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen is playing the role of a street rapper.

The film is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya Akhtar.

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

The film will also premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film will be releasing on February 14, 2019.