Gurdas Maan wishes Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma a long life

Mumbai: Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, who sang 'Sajna ve sajna' during the reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the national capital, has wished the couple a long life.

"I came to shower my love on them, but they showered more love on me. Mein dillon ardaas karda ke Rab hamesha enha dovan nu khush rakhey teh buriyan nazran toh bachakey rakhey (From the botton of my heart I wish that the couple stay blessed and may God protects them from all the negativity). May you have a long life, Virat and Anushka," Maan posted.

The star cricketer and Bollywood actress hosted a glamorous wedding reception at the Taj Palace on Thursday, with Maan singing their favourite song 'Sajna ve sajna'.

The couple tied the knot on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy and this was the first of two receptions which were hosted. There will be another reception for Bollywood celebrities and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

Following the Test series against Sri Lanka, 29-year-old Kohli had opted to rest ahead of the limited-overs matches against the Islanders. In his absence, cricketer Rohit Sharma has been leading the side.

Kohli will be back for India's tour to South Africa, starting from January 5.

Kohli and his men will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s.