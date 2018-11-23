हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018: Bollywood celebs extend wishes on Twitter

On the special occasion, several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and extended their wishes.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/File Photo

New Delhi: Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the first day of Karthik (month) Purnima (full moon day) according to the Hindu Lunar calendar. This year, the auspicious birth anniversary of the Guru is on November 23 according to the Gregorian calendar. The great reformer saint was born in 1469 A.D. at Talwandi, a village near Lahore (a city now in Pakistan). On the special occasion, several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and extended their wishes.

Check out what the celebs have to say right here:

Amitabh Bachchan: Guru Nanak Devji. Birth anniversary. Greetings and love and happiness.

Karan Johar: Happy Gurpurab to all... Love and light always.

Nimrat Kaur: May love, respect for each other, His blessings and prosperity be upon us all. Gurpurab deeyaan lakh lakh vadaayeeaan (good wishes for Gurpurab to all). Happy Gurpurab all.

Madhur: May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Devji bless you and your family with joy, peace and happiness Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Aanand L Rai: Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! Heartiest wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Gurpurab.

Ashoke Pandit: May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy, happiness and prosperity in our lives.

Ali Fazal: Happy Guru Nanak birthday.

Rakul Preet Singh: Gurupurab diyaan lakh lakh vadaiyaan (good wishes for Gurpurab to all)! Happy Gurpurab to all of you stay blessed, spread smiles, be human !

Anubhav Sinha: Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti India. There is so much to learn from what he created. Gurpurab.

Abhishek Bachchan

Guru Purab marks the culmination of the Prabhat Pheris (early morning processions) that start from the gurdwaras, cover the nearby areas and then back to the Gurudwara chanting shabads (hymns). People visit Gurudwara (place of worship of the Sikhs) to offer their prayers to the Almighty.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018Amitabh BachchanKaran JoharAbhishek Bachchan

