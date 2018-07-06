हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharti Singh

Haarsh Limbachiyaa gets Bharti Singh's name inked on his chest

The wedding ceremony was a three-day affair.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa gets Bharti Singh&#039;s name inked on his chest

New Delhi: Television's famous comedienne Bharti Singh married her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017, in Goa. Several telly celebrities attended the starry wedding and reception of the cute couple. 

Bharti recently celebrated her first birthday after marriage and guess what? Hubby dearest Haarsh got inked. Yes! He got a tattoo of Bharti's name inked on his chest.

Check out the pictures here: 

Bharti on her wedding wore a gorgeous lehenga. National Award winning fashion designer Neeta Lulla had designed the bride’s wedding ensemble, and like every woman, Bharti wanted to look her best on the most special day of her life.

The wedding ceremony was a three-day affair with Mehendi, Haldi and a Pool party, preceded by a Mata Ki Chowki and bangle ceremony in Mumbai.

The duo featured together on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. They had also worked in a number of comedy shows which had Haarsh on board as the script writer and Bharti as the performer.

Bharti has a huge fan following and that's why the duo decided to release a mini web-series kind of a video trail tapping the journey of how they first met and eventually fell in love.

Tags:
Bharti SinghHaarsh Limbachiyaabharti singh tattoohaarsh limbachiyaa tattootv couple

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close