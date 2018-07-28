Had great experience working in 'Zero' says Tigmanshu Dhulia

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Director Tigmanshu Dhulia who is receiving positive reviews for his film "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3" has said that he had great experience working in filmmaker Aanand L. Rai's forthcoming film 'Zero' along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai: Director Tigmanshu Dhulia who is receiving positive reviews for his film "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3" has said that he had great experience working in filmmaker Aanand L. Rai's forthcoming film 'Zero' along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Dhulia, who will be seen playing Shah Rukh's father in "Zero", was interacting with media to promote "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3', on Friday.

"I am playing Shah Rukh Khan's father in Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero'. It was great experience working on that film. I had so much fun while shooting for it. I was dialogue writer for 'Dil Se' which featured Shah Rukh so, after many years; I got opportunity to work with him," he Dhulia. 

Dhulia said that he wanted to work in "Zero" because he wanted to gain first-hand experience of making a film with special effects.

"So, there was not any better opportunity for me, where I can do fun and gain some education and money," he said. 

Asked Dhulia what was his experience working with SRK in "Zero" like, he said: "I got to learn a lot from Shah Rukh. Despite being such big and successful actor, he is so modest and humble. He gives respect to everyone present on the set right from light men, spot boys to his co-actors and directors which is a really endearing quality of him."

"Zero", which is slated to release in December, also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Dhulia also has "Milan Talkies" in his kitty. 

Talking about "Milan Talkies", he said: "I am shooting for 'Milan Talkies' which I am trying to make from many years. We have almost completed the shooting of that film and only 16-17 days of shooting is remaining which we will complete in August. Apart from that, I am writing few stories and working for digital platform as well."

