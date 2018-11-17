Hailey Baldwin changes last name to Bieber

Los Angeles: Model Hailey Baldwin subtly confirmed her marriage to pop singer Justin Bieber on social media by changing her last name to Bieber.

On Friday, the 21-year-old model changed her Instagram handle to "Hailey Bieber" even including her married last name in her bio, reports people.com.

"Hailey Rhode Bieber," the daughter of Stephen Baldwin wrote.

The two reportedly wed in a secret ceremony in September, just two months after Bieber proposed with a custom oval engagement ring on July 7 in the Bahamas.

The name change comes one day after Hailey was spotted at a store opening in New York City on Thursday evening.

Also on November 15, Justin confirmed their marital status.

"My wife is awesome," he captioned a photograph of the pair smiling and holding hands.