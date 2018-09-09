हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Bollywood floods Twitter with wishes

 On his special day, a lot of Bollywood actors took to Twitter and extended their wishes.

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Bollywood floods Twitter with wishes
Image Courtesy: Twitter

National Award-winning actor and Bollywood's very own Jackie Chan, Akshay Kumar turned a year older today! The actor has never failed to amuse us with his quirky jokes, impressive acts and full on entertaining movies. On his special day, a lot of Bollywood actors took to Twitter and extended their wishes. The actor turns 51 today and here is how Bollywood wished him via the micro-blogging site:

Madhuri Dixit: Happiest birthday wishes to you, Mr Khiladi Akshay Kumar! Have a great day and an amazing year ahead. Lots of love.

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar. May you continue to win hearts on and off screen! Wishing you a lot more success this coming year! Lots of love, health and happiness always! Also, can't wait for the "2 Point 0" teaser

Abhishek Bachchan: Here's wishing a very happy birthday to an all round great guy. Akshay Kumar, happy happy birthday Akki bhaiya

Hrithik Roshan: Happy birthday Akshay Kumar. Wish you a year just as super as you. All my love!

Shahid Kapoor: Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar keep inspiring. We love you.

Bhumi Pednekar: Here's wishing the man who is a great inspiration,a humanitarian ,the kindest,nicest and happiest Akshay Kuamr sir a very Happy birthday. May this year be full of all things amazing,tons of success and love.

Farhan Akhtar: Udee baba Tapan da.. Akshay Kumar .. beesh you a berry berry happy borthday .. love and best wishes always.

Mouni ROy: Happy happy birthday to our super human, the Superman with a beautiful humble heart. Akshay Kumar sir, may your days always be filled with joyous songs, happy dances and unconventional jumps. Happy birthday.

Pulkit Samrat: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar sir. You'll always remain our Khiladi No.1

Maniesh Paul: Happy birthday to the man who inspires me no end...the energy, the positivity, the hard work, the never give up attitude Akshay Kumar sir. Stay blessed sir. Keep shining and rising

The actor is married to actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. The couple tied the nuptial knot in the year 2001 and are blessed with a daughter named Nitara and a son named Aarav. Twinkle is the daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Akshay has a special place in our hearts and here's wishing him a very happy birthday!

Akshay KumarMouni RoyFarhan AkhtarHappy Birthday Akshay Kumar

