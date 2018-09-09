Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Bollywood floods Twitter with wishes

National Award-winning actor and Bollywood's very own Jackie Chan, Akshay Kumar turned a year older today! The actor has never failed to amuse us with his quirky jokes, impressive acts and full on entertaining movies. On his special day, a lot of Bollywood actors took to Twitter and extended their wishes. The actor turns 51 today and here is how Bollywood wished him via the micro-blogging site:
Madhuri Dixit: Happiest birthday wishes to you, Mr Khiladi Akshay Kumar! Have a great day and an amazing year ahead. Lots of love.
Happiest birthday wishes to you, Mr. Khiladi @akshaykumar! Have a great day and an amazing year ahead Lots of love!pic.twitter.com/SFI3IbNSyu
— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 9, 2018
Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar. May you continue to win hearts on and off screen! Wishing you a lot more success this coming year! Lots of love, health and happiness always! Also, can't wait for the "2 Point 0" teaser
Happy Birthday, @akshaykumar!! May you continue to win hearts on and off screen! Wishing you a lot more success this coming year! Lots of love, health & happiness always!
Also, can't wait for the #2Point0teaser! pic.twitter.com/pe34NlUNqK
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 9, 2018
Abhishek Bachchan: Here's wishing a very happy birthday to an all round great guy. Akshay Kumar, happy happy birthday Akki bhaiya
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to an all round great guy. @akshaykumar happy happy birthday Akki bhaiya.
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 9, 2018
Hrithik Roshan: Happy birthday Akshay Kumar. Wish you a year just as super as you. All my love!
Happy birthday @akshaykumar wish you a year just as super as you. All my love !
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 9, 2018
Shahid Kapoor: Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar keep inspiring. We love you.
Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar keep inspiring. We love you.
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 9, 2018
Bhumi Pednekar: Here's wishing the man who is a great inspiration,a humanitarian ,the kindest,nicest and happiest Akshay Kuamr sir a very Happy birthday. May this year be full of all things amazing,tons of success and love.
Here’s wishing the man who is a great inspiration,a humanitarian ,the kindest,nicest & happiest @akshaykumar sir a very Happy birthday.May this year be full of all things amazing,tons of success and love #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/xXLgvRNGMN
— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) September 9, 2018
Farhan Akhtar: Udee baba Tapan da.. Akshay Kumar .. beesh you a berry berry happy borthday .. love and best wishes always.
Udee baba Tapan da.. @akshaykumar .. beesh you a berry berry happy borthday .. love and best wishes always
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 9, 2018
Mouni ROy: Happy happy birthday to our super human, the Superman with a beautiful humble heart. Akshay Kumar sir, may your days always be filled with joyous songs, happy dances and unconventional jumps. Happy birthday.
Happy happy birthday to our super human ,the man with a beautiful humble heart. @akshaykumar Sir , may your days always be filled with joyous songs, happy dances & unconventional jumps.
Happy birthday pic.twitter.com/xovC3bB52j
— Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 9, 2018
Pulkit Samrat: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar sir. You'll always remain our Khiladi No.1
Happy Birthday @akshaykumar sir..! You’ll always remain our Khiladi No.1 !!
— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) September 9, 2018
Maniesh Paul: Happy birthday to the man who inspires me no end...the energy, the positivity, the hard work, the never give up attitude Akshay Kumar sir. Stay blessed sir. Keep shining and rising
Happy birthday to the man who inspires me no end...the energy,the positivity,the hardwork,the never give up attitude @akshaykumar sir ....stay blessed sir...keep shining and rising... pic.twitter.com/6OpmrkkiQD
— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) September 9, 2018
The actor is married to actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. The couple tied the nuptial knot in the year 2001 and are blessed with a daughter named Nitara and a son named Aarav. Twinkle is the daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.
With a career spanning more than 25 years, Akshay has a special place in our hearts and here's wishing him a very happy birthday!