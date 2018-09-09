हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Most memorable films of the actor

On Akshay Kumar's special day, we bring you some of his best films.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar aka Rajiv Bhatia, the stuntman of Bollywood turned 51 on Sunday. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Raj Sippy's 'Saugandh' opposite Raakhee and Shantipriya in 1991. Since then, there's been no looking back for the actor and has done many movies like 'Khiladi', 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and to name a few. Akshay Kumar was last seen in Reema Kagti's 'Gold' opposite Mouni Roy that also happens to be her Bollywood debut. He is all geared up for his upcoming film, S. Shankar's '2.0' featuring Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson that is scheduled to release on November 29, this year. 

On the personal front, Akshay is married to late Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle Khanna and they both have two children together, Aarav and Nitara. 

On Akshay Kumar's special day, here's looking at some of Akshay's best films: 

Pad Man

 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

R. Balki's 'Pad Man' also starring Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor is inspired from the life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced the low-cost sanitary napkins. The movie did very well at the Box Office and released on February 9, 2018.

Dhadkan

 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty starrer 'Dhadkan', directed by Dharmesh Darshan released in the year 2000 and was one of the loveliest films of the trio. 

Gold

 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

Reema Kagti's 'Gold' also starring Mouni Roy, released on August 15, 2018. The film got released under the banner of Excel Entertainment and also became the first ever Bollywood movie to release in Saudi Arabia.

Hera Pheri

 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty starrer 'Hera Pheri' directed by Priyadarshan is a comedy film. The 2000 flick is a remake of Malayalam movie 'Ramji Rao Speaking'.

Bhool Bhulaiya

 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

A 2007 psychological thriller, 'Bhool Bhulaiya' stars Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel alongside Akshay Kumar was directed by Priyadarshan. The movie performed well at the Box Office.

Baby

 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, 'Baby' is an Indian spy thriller that featured actors like Rana Daggupati, Taapsee Pannu and Anupam Kher to name a few. The movie hit the big screen in January 2015.

Rowdy Rathore

 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Rowdy Rathore' that was directed by Prabhu Deva, released on June 1, 2012, and did pretty well. 

Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi

 

Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi', directed by David Dhawan. The film happens to be a romantic comedy and released in the year 1997.

