Deepika Padukone

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Twitterati showers love on the actress

Here's wishing the actress a very happy birthday!

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Twitterati showers love on the actress

New Delhi: The beautiful and highly talented Deepika Padukone turns a year older today and Twitter is full of wishes already!  The year gone by has turned to be special for the dimpled beauty. From the epic success of 'Padmaavat' that released in January last year to taking the big step with her beau Ranveer Singh, the year 2018 has been big for Padukone. 

While we await her husband, Ranveer's birthday wish, here is what Deepika's well-wishers have been posting on Twitter:

Deepika got married to long-time beau Ranveer on November 14 in a traditional Konkani style ceremony. A day later, the couple solemnized their wedding as per the Sindhi tradition and also shared their first pics as a married couple. 'Deepveer' looked straight out of the pages of a history book on their big day as both opted for regal outfits. 

After their wedding, the couple hosted several wedding receptions which were attended by various high-profile guests.

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding was one of the most talked about in the year 2018. The 'Padmaavat' actors give us major relationship goals each day and make us believe in happily ever afters!

On the work front, Deepika will be seen playing the lead in 'Chaapak' which will be based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from playing the lead, Deepika will also be producing the venture. The film will be helmed by 'Raazi' director Meghna Gulzar and will mark Deepika's comeback in films after more than a year!

Here's wishing Deepika a very happy birthday!

