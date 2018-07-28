हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Huma Qureshi

Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi: Celebrities pour wishes for the actress

Huma is currently judging Zee Tv's India's Best Dramebaaz season 3.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The highly talented Huma Qureshi turns a year older today. On her special day, a lot of Bollywood celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes to the actress. On the silver screen, the actress was last seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'Oculus'  titled 'Dobaara: See Your Evil' along with her brother Saqib Saleem. She was also seen in 'Kaala'. Huma played the role of Zareena in the film and as soon as the first look posters were out, the actress grabbed eyeballs owing to her intriguing look. The movie also starred superstar Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar.

Here's a look at how Bollywood has wished the gorgeous actress:

Bhumi Pednekar: Happy birthday Huma Qureshi. May this year be full of love, light and all things amazing baby girl. Have a super day.

Arshad Warsi: Wishing my lovely, spunky, funny, talented friend Huma a very happy birthday. Love you. have a super year.

Pulkit Samrat: Belated Happy Birthday Huma have a blessed year!

Shruti Seth: Happy Birthday Huma

Siddahrth P Malhotra: Happiest birthday Huma loads of love and happiness always ! Hope your having a blast and see ya soon. 

Ken Ghosh: Happy birthday to my third most favourite person Huma.

Huma is currently judging Zee Tv's India's Best Dramebaaz season 3. Earlier, Sonali Bendre was supposed to judge the show but owing to her illness, she had to back out. Huma replaced Sonali and currently judges the show with actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Omung Kumar.

(With IANS Inputs)

