Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Happy Birthday Inaaya Naumi Kemmu: A look at adorable pictures of the birthday girl

The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri last year.

Happy Birthday Inaaya Naumi Kemmu: A look at adorable pictures of the birthday girl
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's bundle of joy Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns one-year old today. The adorable munchkin has been internet's favourite from the moment she was born and is often spotted out and about the city in her stroller. Inaaya bears a striking resemblance to her cousin Taimur Ali Khan and has captivating blue eyes and endearing smile. On her birthday today here's a look at the most adorable pictures of the star kid:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Inaaya was born a year ago, on September 29 2017. As she turned 6 months old in March this year, her parents came up with the concept of 'half birthday celebrations'. Pictures of the party were all over the internet and people couldn't stop gushing over the adorable little one.

The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

The little one of the apple of her parents' eyes and her mommy Soha often shares pictures of her darling daughter.  

Kunal and Soha got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015. Soha announced her pregnancy in April 2017.

Tags:
Inaaya Naumi KemmuSoha Ali KhanTaimur Ali Khan

