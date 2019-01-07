Happy Birthday Irrfan Khan!

New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the most talented finds, actor Irrfan Khan celebrates his birthday on January 7. The powerhouse performer is currently in London undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer—NeuroEndocrine Tumour. He opened up on battling the deadly disease last year on social media.

Ever since his fans and supporters have been showering him with support and 'get well soon' messages on various social media platforms. Coming back to his professional life, the bundle of impeccable talent has featured in a number of path-breaking movies. He has already worked in as many as 50 Hindi films and is also a known figure in the West.

Irrfan has been honoured with several awards and accolades for his performances on-screen. He has been awarded the most prestigious National Film Award, Filmfare amongst many others. In 2011, Irrfan was given the Padma Shri, country's fourth highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of arts.

He made his Bollywood debut with 'Salaam Bombay!' in 1988, and the film was also nominated for the Academy Awards that year. Then it was in 2003-04 with films like 'Haasil' and 'Maqbool' that Irrfan got recognition for. In the meantime, he featured in several TV shows and series as well.

His act in and as 'Paan Singh Tomar' won a million hearts and he received the National Award for Best Actor and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. Also, his next 'Lunchbox' earned rave reviews across the globe. It was nominated for BAFTA Awards as well.

He has featured in films like 'Haider', Gunday, Piku and Talvar were noted by one and sundry. His latest 'Hindi Medium' which released in 2017 became a sleeper hit in India and China, andd ranks among highest-grossing Indian films of all time. He bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the movie.

In Hollywood, he did movies such as 'The Warrior', 'The Namesake', 'The Darjeeling Limited', 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'New York, I Love You', 'The Amazing Spider-Man', 'Life of Pi', 'Jurassic World' and 'Inferno' to name a few.

Here's wishing the actor a happy birthday and a speedy recovery!

