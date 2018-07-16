हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif!

The actress has been in news for various reasons. 

New Delhi: The gorgeous Katrina Kaif celebrates her 35th birthday on July 16 and we must say that the stunner of an actress has come a long way! She may have started off in the Hindi film industry with a not-so-cool 'Boom' in 2003, but soon got her act right and sizzled on the silver screens with 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' (2005) and 'Namastey London' (2007) respectively.

Ever since there has been no looking back for our desi 'Barbie Doll'. She has smitten many with beauty and that helped her regain her top slot in the ad world as well. She made her debut at the Cannes Films Festival in 2015 and shone like a red riding hood with her svelte figure.

The actress has been in news for various reasons. Her personal life has always hogged the limelight—be it Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor—there has been enough buzz about her alleged link-ups. She has a solid fan base who throng the theatres to watch her on the big screens.

On the professional front, the leggy lass, who is now an avid social media user, will be seen in some great films. She has Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead beside her up for release on December 21, 2018.

Also, she will be seen in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) 'Thugs Of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan. It features Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film is releasing this Diwali.

Here's wishing Katrina a very happy birthday!

 

