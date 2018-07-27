हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kriti Sanon

Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 10 times the actress won hearts with her adorable pictures

Kriti was last seen in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and won critical acclaim for her portrayal of 'Bitti' in the film.

Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 10 times the actress won hearts with her adorable pictures
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Kriti Sanon who has often won hearts with her million dollar smile turns a year older today. The actress has time and again left us captivated with her pictures and public appearances. Kriti is quite regular on social media and keeps her fanbase updated with the latest details of her life. Since it is the actress's birthday today, here's a look at her best 10 pictures from Instagram.

 

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and won critical acclaim for her portrayal of 'Bitti' in the film. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana and had received rave reviews.

The actress has 3 films in her kitty and we just can't wait to see her make a splash on the silver screen yet again.

Kriti will next be seen in 'Arjun Patiala' along with Diljit Dosanjh. The shoot of the film wrapped a few days ago and the movie is slated to release on September 13.

The much-talented actress has also been roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Paanipat'. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

'Paanipat' will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

Kriti has also teamed up with Kartik Aaryan for 'Luka Chuppi'. The film will be directed by Laxman Utekar and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. This will be the first time that Kriti and Kartik will be seen doing a film together. Kriti has worked with Dinesh Vijan previously in 'Raabta' which starred Sushant Singh Rajput.  

