Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar

Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Bollywood wishes the melody queen

Check out how B-Towners wished the melody queen

Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Bollywood wishes the melody queen
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar turned a year older today. The melody queen has given us many songs that will be cherished forever. The song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo' still gives us goosebumps! Lata Ji rose to fame during the 1950s for her compositions in epic Bollywood films like 'Mother India', 'Devdas', 'Uran Khatola', Deedar to name a few.

On her birthday today, various Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to extend their wishes.

Check out how B-Towners wished the melody queen:

 Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday, Lata Mangeshkarji! Thank you for giving us a song for every mood and a voice that will echo in our hearts forever... Wishing you lots of love, health and happiness!

Madhur Bhandarkar: Many happy returns of the day to the Nightingale of India and our Maa Saraswati... Lata Mangeshkar didi Wish you a happy and a healthy life. Goddess of music. 

Madhuri Dixit Nene: 'Dil toh paagal hai, dil deewana hai'....for your beautiful voice! You truly are the 'Queen of Melody' Lataji. Happy Birthday! I wish you good health and happiness

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: A very happy birthday to the legend Lata Mangeshkar. Having your name on the album of my film was no short of a dream come true for me. Thank you for giving us 'Luka Chupi'.

Raveena Tandon: Was lucky to have her sing for me in my first film 'Pathar Ke Phool' The date India was blessed with one of the most sacred voices. Happy birthday Lataji. Wishing you good health and happiness for the days to come.

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to the legend!

