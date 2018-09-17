हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut wishes leader of the nation from the sets of Manikarnika — Watch

The 'Manikarnika' actress is seen wishing the PM Narendra Modi through a video message shared by a fan page on the social media.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday turned 68 and wishes from all corners of the world started to pour in from all sides. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has in the past, expressed her support for PM Modi and his government, too joined in the league of celebrities showering their warm wishes on the Prime Minister. 

Kangana, who is not on social media, is seen wishing the PM Narendra Modi through a video message shared by a fan page. 

Watch the video here: 

Kangana, who is currently busy with her upcoming project 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' was donning a light pink coloured costume for her character in the film as she wishes the Prime Minister in the most warm way. The 'Queen' actress also hailed government's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme and wished him success. 

A number of other Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to extend warm wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday. 

Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy birthday PM @narendramodi ji. May God fulfil all your dreams, for our motherland, India. May you continue to lead our country for years with your hard work, honesty & great vision. May your critics continue to have sleepless nights. Wishing you a long & healthy life." [sic]

Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Many happy returns of the day to our Honorable PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you a long, healthy and prosperous life. Your selflessness is an inspiration to all of us. More power to you sir! #HappyBdayPMModi." [sic]

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal tweeted, "A prayer to god to grant our beloved PM @narendramodi a long and a healthy life." [sic]

Miss World Manushi Chillar wrote, "Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday! #HappyBdayPMModi During my homecoming after winning Miss World, I don't remember being quiet for even a single minute. His patience is admirable as he listened to my stories from college and Miss World." [sic]

Kangana Ranaut Narendra Modi Manikarnika

