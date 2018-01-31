Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: Actress celebrates birthday eve with Salman Khan, Lulia Vanthur, Sonakshi Sinha and others—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta celebrates her Birthday today and the actress took to Twitter to share pictures from her Birthday eve celebrations.

The actress, who is also the co-owner of Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings XI, posted pictures which included Salman Khan, Lulia Vanthur, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol and others.

She wrote- "Thank you all for all the wonderful birthday wishes So humbled and so touched by all the good wishes Loads of love ! #AboutLastNight"

It has been a while that the gorgeous dimpled beauty was seen on the silver screen. Preity was last seen making a cameo appearance in the 2014 film Happy Ending. However, the chirpy B-Town actress will soon make her comeback in Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiyyaji Superhitt which also features Ameesha Patel in a pivotal part.

Preity married her longtime boyfriend Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, at a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The wedding was a hush-hush affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The duo later hosted a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.

The bubbly actress also happens to be an avid social media user and often keeps her online fan family updated with all the important developments.