Happy, content at where I've reached in my career: Shama Sikander

New Delhi: Actress Shama Sikander, who made a bold comeback in 2016 with web film "Sexaholic", says she is happy and content at where she has reached in her career.

Shama, who is fondly remembered as Pooja from the show "Yeh Meri Life Hai", ventured into Bollywood in 1998 with "Prem Aggan" and was also seen in superstar Aamir Khan starrer "Mann" in 1999.

Asked what is keeping her away from the big screen, Shama told IANS in an e-mail interview from Mumbai: "I have not got any interesting offers yet and I do wonder why! I have been offered a couple of projects in the recent times but they just did not excite me enough. Luckily, I am in a space in my life where I can do what I like or want to do without anything to worry about. So, I feel blessed."

But the actress, 36, says good work takes time.

"It is not everyday that people make good stuff... But I am happy and content of where I have reached today in my life and working towards a great future by enjoying the present fully and looking forward to work on some really great projects in coming times," she added.

She will now be seen in "Ab Dil Ki Sun", a series of seven short films. Each film is from five to 14 minutes long and talk about the problems that are pushing the new generation towards mental illnesses like depression or bipolar disorder.