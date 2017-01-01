Happy New Year, wishes Bollywood on Twitter! See posts

New Delhi: The year 2017 saw a hoard of B-Town celebrities wishing their fans and followers on a Happy New Year and how! Many Bollywood biggies took to Twitter and wished everyone with prosperous New Year greetings.

Check out who said what on Twitter:

T 2489 - वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव ... जीवन उत्कर्ष नव !!

New Year wishes for happiness always in 2017 !! love to all .. pic.twitter.com/simEGkB3HE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2016

Wot ever it is u stopped from doing last yr.Do it in 2017. Love, Family, Job wotever.If it scares u do it more & u will b happier. HNY 2 all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2016

I LOVE you guys!

Happy New Year and see you in the new year! https://t.co/QJ3rtC4nUh — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 31, 2016

Here's wishing you all a fruitful and Jolly New Year! GoPagal tonight...and stay tuned for Jolly's pagalpanti on Jan 4 at 11 am pic.twitter.com/ZnQPJRCu0V — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 31, 2016

a toast to 2017, may this be your year pic.twitter.com/6NR8hBj4bG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 1, 2017

A New Year is a time to Celebrate Past Accomplishments & look forward to Future Success! Have a Wonderful & Prosperous New Year! #2017 pic.twitter.com/acwm448U0r — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) January 1, 2017