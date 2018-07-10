Hardik Pandya-Esha Gupta in a relationship? Here's the truth

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya-Esha Gupta in a relationship? Here&#039;s the truth

New Delhi: The tall and talented Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood beauty Esha Gupta are rumoured to be the 'it' couple. Earlier, the cricketer was earlier linked with Elli AvrRam and Urvashi Rautela but looks like it's gorgeous Esha who is actually dating him. 

According to DNA, the duo is dating but are keeping it a low key affair. The report quotes a source as saying that the actress is in love with Hardik and he too makes her feel special by doing small cutesy things. Also, their social media exchange drops major hints at them being a couple. 

But, the buzz is that the duo is not keen on talking about it in public. The two want to avoid public eye and do not want any paps to track them. Reportedly, the two stay close to each other and prefer spending time with each other indoors rather than being spotted outside.

Smart move, right?

Neither of them has spoken about the relationship status in public as yet. 

Bollywood and cricket go a long way. Recently Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got hitched and the fans couldn't be happier.

On the professional front, Esha was last seen in Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Baadshaho' in 2017. The film was a Box Office hit and proved to be a gainer last year. 

