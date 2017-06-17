'Harry Potter' actor Sam Beazley dead at 101

London: Actor Sam Beazley, who starred in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix", has died at the age of 101. Beazley played Professor Everard in the hit film franchise.

A tribute to the star appeared in The Times, it read: "Actor and artist, died in his sleep 12th June 2017, aged 101. Beloved brother-in-law, uncle, and great uncle. Funeral on 21st June, at Mortlake Crematorium, 2 pm," reports mirror.co.uk.

Beazley had enjoyed success as an actor both on stage and in the film. He began his professional acting career as a teenager in the 1930s, including performances in "Hamlet" and "Romeo and Juliet".

After serving in World War II, he stepped away from the limelight and owned an antique shop for several decades. At 75 years old, Beazley returned to acting and appeared in roles on the stage and on screen.

He took on minor roles in British comedies "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" and "Johnny English" and appeared in two episodes of "Little Britain" in 2005, "Midsomer Murders", "Doctors and Casualty".

In 2007 Beazley took on his most high-profile film role to date starring in the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling's fifth Harry Potter novel, 'The Order of the Phoenix'.

As Professor Everard, Beazley became known as one of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry's most celebrated head teachers. He appeared in the film as a portrait hanging in Professor Dumbledore's office and in the Ministry of Magic's Headquarters.

Before his death, Beazley was the oldest-living actor from the franchise.