Harshaali Malhotra's birthday wish for 'Mama' Salman Khan is adorable!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 51 today and his fans are celebrating his birthday in style. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes from his fans spread far and wide. Amidst the ongoing celebrations how can 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan's darling munni – Harshali Malhotra stay behind?

Well, the 8-year-old beautiful child artist took to Instagram to wish her co-star a very happy birthday!

Have a look:

We still can't get over the epic scene where Bhaijaan hugs Munni for the last time and that literally made us all cry.

We hope to see them together on the big screen again!