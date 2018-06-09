Harshvardhan Kapoor shares adorable childhood photo on sister Sonam Kapoor's birthday—See pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor shares adorable childhood photo on sister Sonam Kapoor&#039;s birthday—See pic
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Harshvardhan Kapoor's second outing in Bollywood, 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' clashed with sister Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' on June 1. It was a proud moment for father Anil Kapoor as both his children's films released on the same date. While Sonam promoted Harsh's film extensively on social media, Harsh did the same. Both Kapoor siblings have time and again shared pictures together and given us major sibling goals.

June 9 is Sonam Kapoor's birthday and on the occasion, Harshvardhan took to Twitter to share an adorable childhood picture along with a really sweet caption.

The actor wrote-

“Through thick, through thin, through laughter, through tears... you have always stood tall right by my side... Happy birthday, senior! Much love always @sonamakapoor #MiFamilia PS. Missing all the fun you guys are having in London”

Sonam is in London with her sister Rhea Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor. The latest Instagram pictures are a proof that Kareena Kapoor Khan is in London too, celebrating the success of 'Veere Di Wedding'. The movie also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania besides Kareena and Sonam.

Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja will also be with the actress to ring in the birthday celebrations. To brighten up her day, Anand too posted an adorable message along with a beautiful picture of his star wife. He wrote, "The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday !... That’s just my way of downplaying just how breathtaking this picture is!"

