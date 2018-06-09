हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor shares adorable throwback pics from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's wedding

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a big fat Punjabi wedding.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Sonam K Ahuja turned a year older on June 9, 2018. The gorgeous actress is currently in London, basking in success of her latest outing 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Sister Rhea Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor are also with Sonam. The latest Instagram pictures are a proof that Kareena Kapoor Khan is in London too, celebrating the success of the film.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam's younger brother, took to Twitter and shared some adorable throwback photos from Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding. The pictures look straight out of the pages of a fairytale. In the pics, Harshvardhan smiles cheerfully while posing with the couple.

Check out the pictures right here:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a big fat Punjabi wedding that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Since then the couple has been giving us major couple goals. The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance.

For her wedding, Sonam wore a bright red Anuradha Vakil lehenga with heavy exquisite jewellery, giving it a royal touch while Anand opted for a classic golden bandhgala sherwani by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. In the evening, the actress wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble while the groom chose Rathore but added his quirky bit by wearing sneakers with sherwani.

