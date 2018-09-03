हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Major Harbhajan singh

Harshvardhan Rane to play Major Harbhajan Singh from the 1967 Indo-China war in Paltan

The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

New Delhi: Jp Dutta's Paltan, which is loosely based on the 1967 Indo-China war will showcase the story of Major Harbhajan Singh who played an important role in the war even after his death. His role would be played by Harshvardhan Rane.

The makers of the film shared a video where actor Harshvardhan Rane is seen essaying the character of Major Harbhajan Singh. The makers of the film have tweeted, "The ones who gave us our today. Never forget. #KnowYourPaltan #4DaysToGo"

Also regarded as Baba Harbhajan Singh, Major Singh was known as the Hero of Nathula by the soldiers of the Indian Army. They have built a shrine in his honour. Many of his followers in the Nathu La border believe that his spirit protects every soldier posted in that area. Some of the officers and soldiers have also claimed seeing his spirit in Nathu La.

Apart from Rane, Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood will also be seen essaying the role of army òfficers who fought the Indo-China war of 1967. 

Recently, the makers had unveiled the trailer of 'Paltan' which is loaded with power-packed performances and heavy dose dialogues. The imagery and war scenes are shown in the trailer will keep you hooked. The movie has a typical JP Dutta feel to it. The war drama is an ambitious project which has been in the news for quite some time now.

Pretty much like his previous outings 'Border', 'LOC Kargil', 'Refugee' and 'Umrao Jaan' etc, 'Paltan' too happens to have an ensemble star cast. It stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor to name a few.

The first look posters of the lead characters were released a few days back and it received a positive response online. 

