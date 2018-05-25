Harvey Weinstein to surrender on sex crime charges

New York: Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault by number of women, is expected to surrender to the New York police on Friday to face the charges against him.

According to New York Daily, sources said, "Weinstein is expected to be charged with preying on Lucia Evans who told investigators that the former forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004."

The case was probed by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and New York City Police Department, the sources further said, adding that evidence related to Weinstein's possible financial fraud was presented before the jury.

However, it is not clear as of now whether the charges, expected on Friday, will include money mishandling allegations.

More than 50 women, including stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie, accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, which the former has denied.